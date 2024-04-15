Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,813 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.