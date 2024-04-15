Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $94,111.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

