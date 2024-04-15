Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,262 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flowserve by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Report on FLS

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.