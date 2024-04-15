Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,192 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average of $411.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.