Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,778 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

