Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,621 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $46.72 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

