Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $509,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $87.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

