Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

