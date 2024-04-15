Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Doximity Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

