Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.