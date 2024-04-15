Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,489 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $34.55 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

