Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,178 RH (NYSE:RH)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $255.18 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

