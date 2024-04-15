Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,464 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

