Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,464 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
JKHY stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.