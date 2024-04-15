Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,259 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

