Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

YETI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.