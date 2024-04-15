LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

