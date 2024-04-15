Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $271.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.