Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 25,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANG opened at $206.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.