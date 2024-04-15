Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.97 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

