Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

