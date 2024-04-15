Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after buying an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

