Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

