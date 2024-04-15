Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Merus worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Merus by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Merus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $41.85 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.