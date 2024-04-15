MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,577,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 1,867,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,577.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.80 on Monday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

