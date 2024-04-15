MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,577,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 1,867,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,577.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHVF
MGM China Price Performance
MGM China Company Profile
MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MGM China
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.