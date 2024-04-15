Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $25.14 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

