Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

