Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,481,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

