Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA opened at $289.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $234.26 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.