Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 3,458.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,984 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

OPI stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($1.75). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.78%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

