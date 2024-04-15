Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IE opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.94. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

