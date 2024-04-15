Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $138.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.