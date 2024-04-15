Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 668 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

