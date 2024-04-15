Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $73.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

