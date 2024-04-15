Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

GEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GEV stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.