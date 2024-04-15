Mizuho Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $202.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $201.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $208.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

