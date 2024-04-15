Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL opened at $128.11 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

