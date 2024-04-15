Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CGI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.