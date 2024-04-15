Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 187.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 593,809 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,304,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 498,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

FTS stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

