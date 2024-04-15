Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,500 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $116.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

