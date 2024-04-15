Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

MBLY stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.00, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

