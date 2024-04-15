Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

