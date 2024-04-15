M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $134.56 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after buying an additional 2,645,478 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

