Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

