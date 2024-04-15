Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,706 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vericel worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,993 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.90 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

