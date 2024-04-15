Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NSSC stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.