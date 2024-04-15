NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

