NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

