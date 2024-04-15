Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

