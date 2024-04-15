Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.81 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

