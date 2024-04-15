Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $294.32 on Monday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $190.45 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

